December '18 About Features Shop Small On the Cover

Escape Room Downtown | Shop Small

Located in the heart of downtown Canton at 203 Market Avenue S (Suite 200), Escape Room Downtown has become a popular destination for visitors, as well as residents looking for something fun and different to do. Are your family and friends ready to tackle the challenge? Pick them up a gift voucher, or better yet, go as a group.

By Charita Goshay / November 21, 2018

Located in the heart of downtown Canton at 203 Market Avenue S (Suite 200), Escape Room Downtown has become a popular destination for visitors, as well as residents looking for something fun and different to do. Are your family and friends ready to tackle the challenge? Pick them up a gift voucher, or better yet, go as a group.

Here’s a breakdown of how much it costs:
• The Missing Detective’s Office: $20 per person, two to 20 players; 45 minutes.
• Moonlight Gallery: $20 per person, two to 20 players; 45 minutes.
• Bootlegger’s Lair: $25 per person, four to 12 players; 60 minutes.
• Canton Underworld Tour and Escape: $48 per person, includes a Prohibition-Era cocktail at Benders, Escape Room experience and a 45-minute guided tour of downtown.

There’s also a new offering, “Edison’s Lost Invention,” an off-site quest that can be brought to your location.
Reservations are required for all quests. Gift vouchers are available. For more information or to make a reservation, call 330-736-1464. For special bookings, call 330-844-1492. To learn more, visit EscapeRoomDowntown.com.

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass