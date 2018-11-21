Escape Room Downtown | Shop Small

Located in the heart of downtown Canton at 203 Market Avenue S (Suite 200), Escape Room Downtown has become a popular destination for visitors, as well as residents looking for something fun and different to do. Are your family and friends ready to tackle the challenge? Pick them up a gift voucher, or better yet, go as a group.

Here’s a breakdown of how much it costs:

• The Missing Detective’s Office: $20 per person, two to 20 players; 45 minutes.

• Moonlight Gallery: $20 per person, two to 20 players; 45 minutes.

• Bootlegger’s Lair: $25 per person, four to 12 players; 60 minutes.

• Canton Underworld Tour and Escape: $48 per person, includes a Prohibition-Era cocktail at Benders, Escape Room experience and a 45-minute guided tour of downtown.

There’s also a new offering, “Edison’s Lost Invention,” an off-site quest that can be brought to your location.

Reservations are required for all quests. Gift vouchers are available. For more information or to make a reservation, call 330-736-1464. For special bookings, call 330-844-1492. To learn more, visit EscapeRoomDowntown.com.