Enjoy a Movie Marathon | Fun Things to do this Winter

This is a golden age of entertainment, meaning that the options for movies and television shows are virtually endless.

From online streaming to cable to Redbox, to the public library, movies are plentiful.

These days, thanks to technology, you even can watch one on your phone. But the most fun is still enjoying a movie with an audience, which thanks to the pandemic, has considerably shrunk.

So, how can you and your family decide what to watch during a home movie marathon?

There is a democratic way to do it:

1. Discuss what genre of movies you’d like to watch, i.e. superhero, sci-fi, comedy or chick flick.

2. Have each person write down the titles of the movies they’d most like to see on identically sized slips of paper.

3. Place the slips in a container and mix them up.

4. Have each person withdraw one slip of paper.

5. Hang on to the unchosen titles for future marathons until they’ve been depleted.

6. A few days before the marathon, ask for suggestions and ideas for snacks and use them to create a snack menu. Have each person be responsible for making or purchasing one, along with drinks that can be shared with the group. Also, consider carryout. Most restaurants and fast-food outlets now offer delivery services.

7. Consider asking people to dress as their favorite movie character, or invite them to wear their pajamas for a combination movie marathon/ PJ party.

8. If the weather permits, consider erecting a portable outdoor movie screen, complete with a fire pit, outdoor heaters and plenty of blankets.