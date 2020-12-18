Enjoy a Coffee Crawl | Fun Things to do this Winter

In a world where we’re forced to enjoy the little things, a cup of coffee can be just that. Since the pandemic started, maybe you’ve had more time to enjoy your coffee or try new ways of preparing it.

Amp up the fun and enjoy a coffee crawl, by yourself or with members of your household. Here’s roughly how it works; you can adjust to fit your coffee wants/needs.

Start by choosing a type of beverage you want to enjoy; i.e. latte, cappuccino, macchiato, specialty drink, etc. Make a list of all the local coffee shops you want to try/test.

We’ll do that for you:

Carpe Diem Coffee Shop:

215 Market Ave. N, Canton

330-455-2326

carpediemcoffeeshop.com

Front Porch Cafe:

932 W Maple St. Hartville

330-877-2706

frontporchcafehartville.com

Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.:

137 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton | 330-452-6336 | 5854 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton | 330-754-1017 | muggswigz.com

Speak Easy Coffee:

128 Canal St. N, Canal Fulton 330-408-7667

canalfultonspeakeasy.com

The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard:

1700 55th St. NE, Canton

330-497-1000

gervasivineyard.com/dine/the-still-house

Tremont Coffee Co.:

215 Erie St. N, Massillon

330-268-5974

tremontcoffee.com

Uptown Joe Coffee Shop:

117 E Main St., Louisville

330-871-8318

uptownjoe.com

Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee:

504 15th St. NW, Canton

330-353-8494

walkietalkiecoffee.square.site

After you have your list of coffee shops and your drink of choice, it’s time to mask up, get out there and enjoy your personal coffee crawl. Make sure to keep a coffee journal. Rate each beverage at each shop, so you know what to order at each location. Maybe Carpe Diem has the best caramel latte or Tremont Coffee has the best macchiato. The fun thing about this is that you can keep trying new, fun drinks while supporting local businesses. And you’ll get bonus points with friends when you give them the best recommendations at every coffee shop.