Enjoy a Coffee Crawl | Fun Things to do this Winter

In a world where we’re forced to enjoy the little things, a cup of coffee can be just that. Since the pandemic started, maybe you’ve had more time to enjoy your coffee or try new ways of preparing it.
Amp up the fun and enjoy a coffee crawl, by yourself or with members of your household. Here’s roughly how it works; you can adjust to fit your coffee wants/needs.
Start by choosing a type of beverage you want to enjoy; i.e. latte, cappuccino, macchiato, specialty drink, etc. Make a list of all the local coffee shops you want to try/test.
We’ll do that for you:
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop:
215 Market Ave. N, Canton
330-455-2326
carpediemcoffeeshop.com
Front Porch Cafe:
932 W Maple St. Hartville
330-877-2706
frontporchcafehartville.com
Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.:
137 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton | 330-452-6336 | 5854 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton | 330-754-1017 | muggswigz.com
Speak Easy Coffee:
128 Canal St. N, Canal Fulton 330-408-7667
canalfultonspeakeasy.com
The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard:
1700 55th St. NE, Canton
330-497-1000
gervasivineyard.com/dine/the-still-house
Tremont Coffee Co.:
215 Erie St. N, Massillon
330-268-5974
tremontcoffee.com
Uptown Joe Coffee Shop:
117 E Main St., Louisville
330-871-8318
uptownjoe.com
Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee:
504 15th St. NW, Canton
330-353-8494
walkietalkiecoffee.square.site
After you have your list of coffee shops and your drink of choice, it’s time to mask up, get out there and enjoy your personal coffee crawl. Make sure to keep a coffee journal. Rate each beverage at each shop, so you know what to order at each location. Maybe Carpe Diem has the best caramel latte or Tremont Coffee has the best macchiato. The fun thing about this is that you can keep trying new, fun drinks while supporting local businesses. And you’ll get bonus points with friends when you give them the best recommendations at every coffee shop.