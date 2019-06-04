Elizabeth Hand | Twenty Under 40!

31, Advisor, CFP®, Pleasant Wealth, LLC

Education:

• Central Christian High School, 2006

• Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Bachelors of Science in Financial Management, 2010

• Montana State University, Masters of Arts in Health & Human Development concentrated in Family Financial Planning, 2014

In the community:

• Lighthouse Ministries, board member and financial literacy teacher

• MCC Connections board member

• Broken Restoration board member

• Women’s Impact Inc. member

• Stark County Job & Family Services licensed foster parent

• First Mennonite of Canton member

• Former Crystal Park Neighborhood Association member

• Former Affairs of the Community Neighborhood Association member

Accomplishments:

• Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification

• Securities Licenses: Series 7 & Series 66

• Life and Health Insurance License

• YouTube Channel content creator

Nominated by: Nate Hand

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Find ways to add value to every person with whom you interact. What are they trying to accomplish? Who do you know or what resources within our community exist to help them get where they need to go? Help them succeed and you will, too. There is no such thing as competition.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I believe Canton is reinventing itself and in 10 years will fully re-blossom. I see everyday folks putting resources into commerce, aesthetic and delight; moving to neighborhoods within city limits and engaging in the political, social and educational issues our city faces. I want to be part of that movement.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

Our society, historically, has not helped women feel comfortable in the driver’s seat of their finances. And the average age of widowhood is 59; right before entering retirement. After that life-altering event, I come alongside women to help them take small steps and make the crucial decisions that impact their long-term financial security.

“Everything that Liz does is driven by a sense of mission, a sense of purpose that extends beyond her own means.”

—Nate Hand