Photo by Murphy RedmondMost Eligible Singles | Dane Whitsett About Staff January 25, 2017 February '17, About Features, Most Eligible Singles, On the Cover1 Comment 1259 25, Lieutenant firefighter/paramedic at Osnaburg Township and firefighter/paramedic at Canton TownshipLives in: CantonSelf portrait: I love to cook. There will never be enough blankets. I will always be honest with you.Love lessons: I have learned that we all experience love differently. It is important, in a relationship, for partners to understand and appreciate how one another feels love.“Dane is fun, adventurous and charitable with his time and services. He also upholds the old-fashioned ideal of chivalry and enjoys taking care of his significant other.” —Carly Whitsett, sister-in-lawBiggest obstacles: Completely exposing your ideas and emotions to someone with the risk of rejection may hinder love. The fear of loss is the puppeteer of emotional withdraw.Conversation starter: Simply, a “Hello” with a nice smile while I introduce myself.Red flag: Dishonesty. It could destroy the strongest relationship.Burning passions: Spending countless hours on my motorcycle and woodworking in the garage always bring balance into my life. As well as spending an evening around a bonfire with friends while holding a full glass.Who I admire most: My mother—she is the strongest person I know.Dream vacation: My dream vacation is more a state of mind rather than a place. Living in a manner to where life doesn’t pass me by and fully appreciating all the events in my life. One continuous Staycation.One Response Mike January 25, 2017 LOL- Dane, i bet your eharmony account is priceless. I appreciate the comic relief.