Photo by Murphy RedmondMost Eligible Singles | Ashley Wakefield About Staff January 24, 2017 February '17, About Features, Most Eligible Singles, On the Cover3 Comments 1388 26, associate attorney, Tzangas Plakas Mannos Ltd.Lives in: North CantonSelf portrait: I have a good sense of humor and tend to surround myself with people who can make me laugh. My family and friends are the most important people in my life. I love to read—my genre of choice is crime fiction.I try to live my life without regrets. Instead, I use my experiences—whether good or bad—as an opportunity to learn and grow.” —Ashley in response to regrets about past relationshipsLove lessons: Before you can give your commitment and trust to another person, you have to first establish that trust and commitment to yourself.Twitter classified: An intelligent and confident man who takes his career and responsibilities seriously but knows how to keep things light.Biggest obstacles: Being new to Stark County, I haven’t had a chance to really put myself “out there” on the dating scene.Red flag: When I’m on a date with a guy and he can’t stop looking at his phone. If he doesn’t make time for you during dinner, he won’t make time for you during a relationship.Burning passions: Exploring new places. I’ve learned that you don’t always have to travel very far to experience something new. There might be an undiscovered gem right around the corner.Dream vacation: Any place where I can unwind and unplug—preferably somewhere warm and sunny.3 Responses Michael Carpathios January 24, 2017 If there was a good way to sum up why I would never return to live in the county where I grew up, this piece is it. Middle America, Bible Belt, conservative “family values”. You present these pieces with the assumption that partnering is necessary. Essentially minimal ethnic diversity. From what I can tell, absolutely no sexual diversity. Other metropolitan areas have pieces such as “40 Under 40”, which features outstanding individuals with amazing overall potential under 40 years of age. Not featuring their date-ability or marriage potential or possible worth for procreation. Don’t give in to the mindless age of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette”. Feature young talent that wants to help others, not elevate a few people to be the ones that are trophy prizes to be auctioned off at the next county fair. Kelsey Reinhart January 24, 2017 Thank you for your feedback, Michael. We at the magazine find ourselves equally desirous of showcasing all varieties of diversity in our editorial features. In this case, we are bound in selecting the our “most eligible” from a pool of nominees—men and women nominated by readers of our magazine—and we’re quite pleased with this year’s class and their accomplishments. This feature isn’t designed to imply that partnering is a necessity but this aspect of life remains relevant for many of our readers. For those for whom it does not resonate, we have a plethora of other features each month that showcase the fascinating people who call Stark County home. In fact, make sure to check out our June issue, which annually includes Stark County’s “Twenty under 40!,” a celebration of 20 exceptional young professionals who live, work and volunteer here, presented by ystark!. Twenty under 40! will celebrate its 10th year this summer. Michael Carpathios January 24, 2017 I will look for that feature article. I appreciate the reply.