Dog parks have grown in popularity in direct response to busy pet owners seeking safe and structured areas for their best fur friends to run and play.

Today, most municipalities offer dog parks at no cost. There also are a few privately operated parks.

One of the concerns about dog parks is the risk of communicable disease, but most dog parks work to stay vigilant in combating potential infections and outbreaks. Here is a list of some local in facilities in Stark County:

City Field Park, 1500 Tuscarawas St. W (former Mother Gooseland); gated area for dogs. To learn more, call 330-456-4521.

Furnas Dog Park, 900 17th St. NE Massillon; operated by Massillon Parks & Recreation.

Furnas offers two fenced-in areas to accommodate large and small dogs off-leash. For more information, call 330-832-1621.

Canal Fulton Dog Park, 5500 Butterbridge Rd., between state Route 21 and Erie Avenue.

Operated by the Canal Fulton Parks & Recreation Department.

Offers two fenced-in areas to accommodate large and small dogs, picnic/seating areas, water for dogs and parking.

Pets must be on an 8-foot leash or less when not within enclosed fenced area.

Pets must be under control at all times.

Owners are responsible to pick up and dispose of animal’s waste.

Dogs in heat are not permitted.

Additional rules are posted at the park.

To learn more, call 330-854-2225.

Plain Township Veterans Community Park Dog Park, 1714 Schneider St. NE

Hours are from dawn to dusk. Children younger than 16 must be with an adult.

Limit of three dogs per visit.

All dogs must be current on immunizations and shots, including rabies, distemper and parvovirus.

No puppies younger than 4 months of age are permitted.

Dogs must wear a collar with identification at all time; all dogs must have current licenses.

Dogs should be leashed prior to entering and upon leaving the park.

No muzzled dogs, dogs in heat, aggressive dogs or choke or pinch collars permitted.

No animals other than dogs are permitted; leaving dogs unattended is prohibited.

Clean up and dispose of waste in properly marked trash cans. Waste bags are provided.

Do not open outside gate if the inside gate is open.

Do not leave leashes in the park.

No food or drink is permitted.

For more information, call 330-492-4689.

Ruff Run Dog Membership Park, 2825 Easton St. NE, Plain Township.

Membership required; breed restrictions apply. For more information, call 330-493-8215 or visit ruff.run/Dogsplay.