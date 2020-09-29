Devilishly delightful Halloween decor | Halloween Fun

Ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats and eerie illuminated jack-o’-lanterns inhabit our world at Halloween.

This is the holiday when spooky and scary and downright creepy are sought out and celebrated.

Here are a few ideas for turning your house into a domicile in which the Addams Family would feel right at home.

For the Front Yard

“Sit down with your family and plan a spooky scene for your yard or home,” suggests FamilyHandyman.com. “This is a fun way to spend time together and celebrate, and all ages can participate. You can conjure up a haunted forest or cemetery. … Use bushes to your advantage. Add eyes or zombie hands. Rake your leaves and fill trash bags that you can decorate.”

At The Door

According to HGTV.com, we can “spook up the front porch” for starters. “Even if Halloween guests never enter your home—like trick-or-treaters—they’ll definitely see the front porch, so give it a festive feel with a colorful rug, lanterns, mums and piles of pumpkins.”

Inside Your Home

Womansday.com provides an abundance of crafty ways to Halloween up the interior of your home. Tie paper cut-out bats to the banister and let them flutter when someone passes, or tape mouse cut-outs among the books in your cases. Drape a white sheet over the back of a “boo-tiful” rounded dining room chair and then “have a seat … if you dare.” Spray ghostly faces on empty wine bottles, top them with white dripping candles and let them illuminate your mantel.

Your Children’s Bedrooms

You don’t want to make your children’s bedrooms so spooky they can’t sleep, but a little seasonal decor can be fun. “For nailing the Halloween look, you are probably going to need some help of the chilling black and orange color combo,” suggests KidsInteriors.com. “Orange pumpkins, pillows and throws and anything with a black cat, bat, raven, spider or witch will be a perfect choice.”

Hiding It Out

Blood in the bathtub is advice from ResidenceStyle.com in an online article titled “Halloween Bathroom Decorations To Scare Away Your Guests.” Think skeletons on the shower curtain, cobwebs on the toilet seat, black and orange towels as well as black cats or spiders hanging out around the sink. “Come up with a stylistic approach,” the website advises.