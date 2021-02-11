February '21 About Features About Life & Style Fashion & Beauty Shopping

Destinee Stark Shop

An online shop, Destinee Stark Shop offers apparel, art prints, coffee mugs, stickers, cards and more. Each month, Destinee Stark selects a nonprofit organization working in the areas of social justice, human rights or compassionate care for vulnerable communities to donate a portion of her profits to.

By About Staff / February 11, 2021

An online shop, Destinee Stark Shop offers apparel, art prints, coffee mugs, stickers, cards and more. Each month, Destinee Stark selects a nonprofit organization working in the areas of social justice, human rights or compassionate care for vulnerable communities to donate a portion of her profits to. Sometimes the organizations are local, and sometimes they are not. But the thread they all have in common is their mission for serving communities and individuals in need. etsy.com/shop/destineestarkshop

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass