Decadent Fudge Hazelnut Espresso Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #2

I’m a big fan of coffee, but I absolutely hate the jitters it gives me, so I was excited to make these espresso cookies. They did not disappoint.

After mixing the batter and folding in the chocolate chips, the dough was pretty sticky, so I put it in the fridge covered by a towel for 10 minutes.

That did the trick. They were easy to form into balls after cooling off.

Because I didn’t want to bake all 24 at once, I froze some dough balls for a nice treat later. When frozen, they need to bake for 15 minutes, and they’ll come out perfect. These taste best after cooling for about 15 minutes after taking them out of the oven.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup butter

2 tsp hazelnut instant coffee

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a glass/microwave safe bowl or measuring cup, melt the butter with the semisweet chocolate chips in the microwave for about 1 to 1.5 minutes, stirring after to melt and combine completely.

3. Add the instant hazelnut espresso to the melted butter and chocolate mixture and stir to dissolve.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the melted mixture with the brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and vanilla.

5. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.

6. Mix the flour mixture into the liquid ingredients.

7. Fold in the chocolate chips.

8. On a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, scoop your cookies about 1 inch apart.

9. Bake for 10 to 11 minutes until done.

Makes 24 cookies

Source: cradlekitchen.com