Dayna Yurkovich | Women in Business

Event Day Marketing

After four successful years as marketing manager at The Canton Repository, Dayna Yurkovich decided to “step off the cliff” as she puts it and become an independent businesswoman.

In the fall of 2014, Yurkovich purchased Event Day Marketing from Shannon English Hexamer and set about making it her own.

“It was nerve-wracking at the beginning,” she said, “leaving the corporate world where you receive a paycheck every two weeks, and now you’re 100 percent responsible for your own income. I knew I could do my work extremely well. It was just finding that initial confidence. Plus, women-owned businesses are still a newer concept in the culture. Now it’s like a fun, exhilarating game for me.”

With Event Day Marketing, “I produce events that celebrate the different stages of life—weddings and marriage, kids and family, and seniors and retirement,” Yurkovich said. Her core events annually are the bridal shows at Belden Village Mall and Summit Mall; Baby, Tot & Bigger Shows in Akron and Canton, and the Canton and Summit senior expos.

“I’m all about creating fun and engaging marketing opportunities and helping local businesses connect with their target market,” she said. “There’s a lot of good foundations producing annual events, but as trends change, you want to change with them.”

For Yurkovich, it’s all in the details, which is something she thrives on. “There’s a whole behind-the-scenes details and organization side to events. That’s the whole nerdy side to me. I really enjoy planning, and I thrive on the details.”

A different kind of business challenge a year ago was the arrival of Beckett, the first child for Yurkovich and her husband, Brad. “The whole part of becoming a mom has been kind of a whirlwind,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for work, and I wondered if that would change for me when I had a kid. But I wouldn’t change it for the world. I think you can have it all, but you can’t have it all in the same moment. It’s about prioritizing what’s in the moment.”

Event Day Marketing is not the only business based at the Yurkovich home in North Canton. Brad has a successful business of his own, Yurko Stitch, in which he handcrafts one-of-a-kind wallets and other leather products from vintage baseball gloves. The couple have two fresh-lemonade concessions—LemonBall Lemonade, based at minor-league baseball stadiums, and The Main Squeeze Lemonade, which sets up at festivals and other area events.

“I love having the variety of my events, but also all of our businesses,” Yurkovich said. “As a couple, we have a lot of unconventional hours, but it works for us.”

—Dan Kane