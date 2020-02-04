Date Night at Home

Maybe going out on the town isn’t quite your style—or maybe it’s just too cold to leave the comfort of home—but you still want to have some fun with your significant other. Who says you have to leave the house to have a great date? Check out these at-home date ideas. Some may take a little prep in advance, but all are sure to be a fun time.

Work on a puzzle

For those cold winter nights, nothing beats cozying up in your pajamas and working on a puzzle together. Clear off the table, make some hot tea and get to work on matching up pieces. Start the puzzle on a Friday night so you can work on it all weekend. If you finish quickly, start another or try your hand at a crossword puzzle or a Sudoku. Working together on these can enlighten you on just how smart your partner is. Just make sure to use a pencil.

Play games

See how competitive your other half is by playing some games. There are plenty of fun two-player games. Think Monopoly, Jenga, UNO, Sorry! and Scrabble. Whichever game you choose, you’re bound to have an enjoyable time. Put the phones away and focus on winning. Whoever wins gets to pick the next game to play. If you really love one game, play an odd number of times to choose the winner based on who wins more rounds.

Relax with an at-home spa night

Winter is prime-time for your skin to dry out. Pamper each other with steam facials and foot rubs. First, grab the robes and get cozy. Pour water into a bowl, heat it in the microwave, add some essential oils and inhale. Your face will feel refreshed and depending on the essential oils you use, your sinuses will feel cleared out. For the foot rubs, try peppermint lotion for a bit of tingle. For an ultra luxurious experience, scrub down your feet first with a homemade sugar scrub made from sugar and olive oil.

Have a wine tasting

Swirling, sniffing, tasting and spitting wine in public can be a little awkward. Enjoy a tasting in the comfort of your own home. Swing by a local wine shop—we love Avenue Wine Shop and Erik’s Grocery Bag—to pick up some wine. The variety is all up to you. Make it a white night and pick up a sweet riesling, a light and zesty pinot grigio and a dry chardonnay. Take notes so you can remember which ones you love. The next time, try some reds. Mix a bold and savory cabernet sauvignon, a bold and fruity zinfandel and a sweet port. Or mix and match reds and whites.

Stop by the library for some entertainment

So this involves leaving the house, but it will be worth it. Head to your local library, and pick up some movies, CDs, magazines or interesting trivia books. The Stark County District Library is overflowing with all kinds of entertainment. Watch an old classic together—“Rear Window” is a fun flick—or grab some CDs from way back to reminisce.

Taste-test chocolates

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Swing by Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates in North Canton and pick up all kinds of specialty and gourmet chocolates. Make sure to get two of each—one for you and one for your other half. Make it exciting by keeping the identity of each chocolate a secret. Bite in at the same time and watch each other’s reactions. You might learn something new about your partner. Not everyone is a fan of coconut!

Make dessert together

In advance of date night at home, spend some time browsing the web together to find the perfect dessert recipe. Once you choose something exciting, make a grocery list and pick up the needed ingredients. Then when date night rolls around, you’re ready to dive in. Read the whole recipe first so there’s no hiccups during the baking process. Once you know what you need to do, divvy up the steps so you’re sharing the responsibility. Keep the kitchen clean by doing the dishes while the recipe bakes. It also helps kill time when you’re eagerly waiting for the treats to cook. Once they’re done, you’ll enjoy them even more than usual because they were made with love.