Darryl Owens Jr. | Twenty Under 40!

DARRYL OWENS JR.

36, Founder, Administrator and Teacher, Cross Over Academy

Professional Achievements:

• Started Cross Over Academy, 2017

• Event speaker for the “Who Is My Neighbor?” Conference, 2018

• Received the Paralee W. Compton’s Beautiful People Award from the Mary Church Terrell Colored Women’s Club, 2019

Personal Achievements:

• Married to Katie Owens for 12 years

• Has five children together with his wife

• His nine-year-old son, Darryl Elijah Owens III, was the youngest student to ever attend Stark State College, 2019

Community Involvement:

• Walsh Multicultural Office Bible Study Director

• Canton Calvary Mission Program and Education Director

• Youth Leader for 3rd Street Church and Deliverance Christian Church

• Canton City Schools Afterschool Program Site Coordinator

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Walsh University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My love for God and love for people motivates and inspires me to better the community. I was created with a purpose, and I am thankful for all the Lord has done for me. In response to what He has done for me, I want to be faithful and committed in loving people and bettering the community.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

The most challenging part of my job as an educator is helping people to see that education is more than degrees and diplomas. I tackle this obstacle by teaching a nontraditional curriculum that prepares my students for the reality that they will experience in life and by redefining the expectations for inner-city students.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

My future goals are to start a community center in Canton and to constantly grow as a committed husband and father.

Nominated by: Serena Draper Hendershot

Nominator says: “He is a passionate and wholehearted man who cares about his family and community’s needs being met.”