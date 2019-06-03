Daniel J. Boyer | Twenty Under 40!

29, Client Executive, Schauer Group, Inc.

Education:

• Hoover High School, 2008

• Ohio State University, BSBA in Logistics Management, International Business, 2012

• University of Akron School of Law, Juris Doctor, 2015

In the community:

• Chairman of the Board of the Eric Snow YMCA

• Board member of The Workshops, Inc. (TWi)

• Coach of the North Canton Hoover High School mock trial team

Accomplishments:

• Elected president of the Student Bar Association, Akron Law, 2014

• Chosen as a Member of the President’s Student Advisory Board, University of Akron, 2014

• Co-chaired the campaigns of Mike DeWine for Ohio and Pat DeWine for judge

• Elected to Stark County Republican Party Central Committee

• Successfully manages projects and growth initiatives at Schauer Group

• Instrumental in implementing Schauer Group’s new talent training program

• Manages a large and complex client base

Nominated by: Joe Schauer

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Walk with purpose. There’s no benefit to looking lost in an organization. If you walk in with your head held high and look and act like you belong, you’ll start to make an impact. People will naturally gravitate to you.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Stay here. Work here. Play here. Eat here. Volunteer here. Stark County is blessed with remarkable resources that will keep you busy for a lifetime. Find your niche and start making your impact felt in this community.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My family has planted our flag here, and we’re not going anywhere. I owe it to my kids and the next generation to ensure that this community is successful. We’ve got big shoes to fill, and our generation owes it to the next to make sure Stark County is thriving when we hand the reins over to them.

“Dan Boyer is an up-and-coming young professional who is committed to making our community a better place to live, work and play.”

—Joe Schauer