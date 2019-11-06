Cranberry-glazed Pumpkin Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

RECIPE

Ingredients:

Crust:

8 ounces gingersnaps, crushed (1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup walnuts

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Fillings & toppings:

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground cloves

2 large eggs

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries (8 ounces)

1/2 cup walnuts

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, pulse the gingersnaps with the walnuts until finely ground. Add the melted butter and pulse until the crumbs are moistened. Press the crumbs evenly into a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk the pumpkin with the brown sugar, honey, ground ginger, cinnamon, salt, ground cloves, eggs and heavy cream. Pour the pie filling into the crust. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the crust is deep brown and the filling is just set around the edges but still slightly jiggly in the center; cover the edge of the crust with strips of foil halfway through baking to prevent burning. Transfer the pie to a wire rack to cool.

3. In a medium saucepan, combine the orange juice with the water, granulated sugar and flour and whisk until smooth. Add the cranberries and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the liquid is thickened and glossy and the cranberries just begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Carefully pour the hot cranberry glaze over the pie and refrigerate until well chilled. Optional: Sprinkle the walnuts on top of the pie just before serving.

Notes: The pie can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. I used honey graham crackers instead of gingersnaps. I used canned cranberries instead of fresh or frozen. (I also omitted the salt by accident.)

Recipe from FoodandWine.com.