Cozy ambiance and top-notch food at Jasmine Asian Bistro

Jasmine Asian Bistro: 4.4/5 stars

Taste: 5/5 stars. Just really good all around.

Service: 5/5 stars. Staff was friendly and helpful.

Ambiance: 4/5 stars. I wish Jasmine weren’t in a strip plaza. The inside is small but nice.

Concept: 4/5 stars. I can think of one other Stark County upscale Asian restaurant off the top of my head.

Pricing: 5/5 stars. Fair, especially for the amount of food you get.

For years, I’ve heard friends talk about how they love going to Jasmine Asian Bistro for date night, and I’m glad I finally tried it myself.

The restaurant, located in a strip plaza on 30th Street in Canton, has a cozy ambiance and top-notch food.

If you’ve never been to Jasmine, it’s an upscale experience. There are white cloths and candles decorating the small tables, an open sushi bar and booths for more privacy.

As for the food, the menu is expansive. Jasmine offers a variety of sushi rolls, noodles, fried rice, soups, salads and entrees.

We tried as much food as we could and were impressed with everything. (Side note: The portions are huge; make sure you’re hungry.)

When I saw the massive sushi selection, I knew that’s what I wanted to order for dinner. There are tons of chef’s special rolls, not to mention all the classics.

I like sushi, but I tend to stick to pretty basic stuff that isn’t super adventurous (or raw), like a sweet potato roll or a Philadelphia roll. (I’m aware that to some people that doesn’t even count as sushi!) My dining experience at Jasmine seemed like the right time to branch out and try something new.

I picked the Tiger Roll ($14), which is lobster salad, avocado and crunch wrapped in soy paper. It’s raw, and I really enjoyed it. The fishy taste wasn’t overwhelming at all. But it was so rich I only could eat a few pieces, so I recommend getting this one to share, especially if you’re ordering a meal.

The decadence of the Tiger Roll slightly edged out my second sushi choice, the peanut and avocado roll ($5). I liked the salty element the peanut added, but I wished there had been something else inside the roll besides just a peanut and some avocado.

I had enough of a dinner just with my sushi, but I couldn’t visit Jasmine and not try the Jasmine Special Fried Rice ($15), made with pineapple, cilantro, crab meat, shrimp and chicken. This was my favorite dish of the night. The shrimp was cooked perfectly, and the pineapple and cilantro brought a bright, fresh element to the rice, which kept it from feeling too heavy.

We also got an order of General Tso’s Chicken ($15), served with a choice of fried or white rice. The sauce was sticky and more sweet than hot, and the chunks of chicken were sizable and plentiful. We had so much left over I ate it for dinner the next day, and it still was excellent.

Jasmine Asian Bistro is at 1122 30th Street NW in Canton and is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Carryout is available.