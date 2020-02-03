Couples Who Don’t Get Out Much | Fun Dates in Stark County

If you and your significant other haven’t gotten out much in the past couple months, it’s possible you’ve missed a few cool things in Stark County.

With that in mind, these date suggestions are centered on activities that are new within the past year or so.

Have fun exploring all Stark County has to offer!

For an activity: Cinemark Movie Bistro

Stark County’s discount theater closed last fall, but a dine-in movie theater has opened in its place. At Cinemark Movie Bistro (6284 Dressler Rd. NW, North Canton), hot food is delivered right to your seat, thanks to a kitchen that replaced the 10th screen at the theater.

Menus posted online show a variety of fries, sliders, sandwiches and cocktails.

For food: The Barrel Room on Canal

The popular Barrel Room in Plain Township has expanded into a historic building in Canal Fulton, this time with a menu that includes appetizers, handhelds and entrees.

The local restaurant (129 N Canal St., Canal Fulton) celebrates Taco Tuesday and hosts sip-and-shop events plus other activities.

For dessert: Dough Co. Doughnuts and Coffee

The doughnuts that are the talk of Dover finally have arrived in Stark County.

Dough Co. makes everything with butter, not lard, and a third of its profits are dedicated to ingredients.

If you’ve got an evening date, you’ll need to plan ahead and go here first; Dough Co. (4742 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton) closes every day at 2 p.m.

For coffee: Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

Maybe the best new addition to Stark County this year is Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee (504 15th St. NW, Canton). If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for a rosemary latte or any creation made using milk from Hartzler Family Dairy.