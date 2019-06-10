Collin Wise | Twenty Under 40!

33, Attorney, Tzangas Plakas Mannos, Ltd.

Education:

• Second Baptist High School (Houston, Texas), 2003

• Baylor University, B.A. Political Science, 2007

• University of Akron School of Law, Juris Doctorate, 2012

In the community:

• Through the Stark County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Committee and the Community Involvement Committee has assisted local organizations such as Canton YMCA, Stark County Community Legal Aid, the First Tee of Canton and the Palace Theater in raising significant funds

• Volunteers his time to teach continuing legal education courses in an effort to promote professional development among Stark County attorneys

• Led hourlong continuing legal education courses on four separate occasions to dozens of Stark County attorneys

• Active member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton

Accomplishments:

• Recognized as an Ohio “Rising Star” Attorney for 2018 and 2019 by Super Lawyers

• Rated as a 10.0 “Superb Top Attorney” by Avvo.com

• Immediate past co-chair of the Stark County Bar Association Young Lawyers’ Committee and still serves as a member

• Member of the American Bar Association, Ohio Bar Association, Stark County Bar Association and Ohio Association for Justice

Nominated by: Ted Swaldo

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

I was preparing for an important deposition when former Twenty Under 40! recipient Maria Klutinoty Edwards realized that I was too tight. She told me, “You don’t have the right to be nervous. None of this is about you. It is about our client and what they have suffered.” I often repeat that advice to myself because it gives me a sense of freedom that empowers me to always stay clear-headed and remember that everything I do is about obtaining justice for my clients—not me.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

We often face law firms from across the country in litigation, some of which have more than 50 times the number of attorneys we have. But we always expect to win—and often do. Many other Stark County businesses face a similar challenge in other industries. I would suggest to those beginning their career in Stark County to have the confidence that you can compete with anyone in the world if you are creative, mindful and willing to outwork your competition.

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

I meet many of our clients after they have needlessly suffered a serious injury or the death of a loved one and they are struggling, knowing life will never be the same. The most challenging—and rewarding—part of my job is helping my clients have the strength to push through their pain to hold negligent parties accountable and require safer behavior in the future. Obtaining justice, and knowing that the world has been made safer for others, helps bring some peace.

“I have seen Collin blossom into a top-notch young attorney who is well-respected by both his peers and adversaries, but most importantly by his clients who he counsels and advises through difficult and challenging situations.”

—Ted Swaldo