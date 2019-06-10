Clifford Varian | Twenty Under 40!

36, Director, Kid Watch of Paradise Church

Education:

• East Canton High School, 2001

• Malone University, Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and Physical Education

• Malone University, master’s degree in Educational Leadership

In the community:

• Graduate of the Spotlight Program of Leadership Stark County, 2014

• Helped create and organize the 5K/10K run to benefit Community Harvest, which started in 2011

• Worked for Habitat for Humanity and has volunteered for Habitat, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Hammer & Nails

• Volunteers for “Blessings Exchange Community Giveaway” in East Canton

• Served as the contemporary service praise team leader (singer, guitarist) for 15 years at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Jackson Township

• Helps with another praise service at Paradise Church in Louisville

• Executive Church Leadership Team at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

• Helps to organize and lead annual church mission trips to Webster Springs, West Virginia

• Past junior and senior high youth leader

• Has led music in Bible School Program for many years

• Has helped coach a local soccer team

Accomplishments:

• Taught for eight years at Plain Local Schools

• Taught for one year at Green Local Schools

• Certified reading endorsement, technology liaison while in the classroom

• Helps to operate his family farm, Varian Orchards, in East Canton

• Markets and helps to operate the wedding and event venue at the orchard

• Owned a portable sign business that operated in the Stark and Summit area

• Lifetime member of the Osnaburg Historical Society

• Recipient of scholarships from Rotary, Farm Bureau and the Charles Cheton Scholarship

Nominated by: Nancy A. Varian

What is the best career advice you have ever been given?

I was told that leaders can lead in many ways. What sets apart dynamic leadership is the way others are treated. The way you communicate and respect the people around you sets you apart as a great leader. Truly love one another and show you care. Good personal relationships with coworkers can make your job/business thrive!

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

My grandpa owned and operated a small fruit farm his entire working life. He depended on local Stark County residents to buy his fruit and support his family. He instilled in me the importance of buying local and using Stark County businesses. Remember, the money you spend when using a local company/business keeps dollars in our community. Stark County will continue to progress if we think of our people first!

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

The people! The residents of Stark County are passionate people. There are many wonderful programs, organizations, schools and businesses. It is easy to get involved due to all the amazing events Stark County offers. The leaders are dedicated to making our community a great place to live.

“What distinguishes Cliff Varian over many of his peers is his zest for life in all that he does—doing for others, his work, his family and his community.”

—Nancy A. Varian