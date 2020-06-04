Christopher L. Cugini | Twenty Under 40!

CHRISTOPHER L. CUGINI

29, Director of Marketing, St. Raphael Center, Inc.

Professional Achievements:

• Wrote for Mobile Masters Class

• Opec Conference, 2016

• Yes You Can Do It—Advocacy Training Day, 2016

• Cadca 26th annual National Leadership Forum, 2016

• BVU Foundation Introduction to Corporate Funding

• Dialogue for Hope, 2015

• BVU Foundation Proposal Writing and Budgeting Basics training session, 2015

• 2 Days in May Advancing Advocacy Conference, 2015

• Stark County Government Leadership Academy, 2010

• Assisted in the development of the Stark County Health Department’s communication plan and brand and identity guide

Personal Achievements:

• 30 Faces of Leadership Award for Leadership Stark County, 2016

• Robert I. Brainard Jr. Communications Award winner, 2013

• Nominee for Outstanding Senior Man for the University of Mount Union, 2013

• Washington Center Minority Award winner, 2011

• Krahling Journalism Award winner, 2011, 2012

• University of Mount Union Minority Achievement Award winner, 2009

• Raised money for various nonprofits

• Helped pass the Plain Local School levy while a student

• Helped with the recycling campaign while in high school

• Rebranded the Stark County Health Department

• Launched an international Catholic music platform

• Lives with his wife, Abigail, in downtown Canton

Community Involvement:

• Volunteer for Salvation Army of Akron and Summit County

• Volunteer for Ohio Marketing subcommittee

• Palace Theatre advisory board member

• Eisenbrei Plaza Optical consultant

• Belden Village Mall Live 360 community board member

• Volunteer for Queen Of Heaven Parish fundraiser

• Grace Project consultant

• Alliance Anti-Drug Coalition founder

• Drug Free Stark County volunteer

• Parents Who Host subcommittee member

• Stark County Grant Writing Community founding member

• Volunteered for System of Care Expansion Planning Grant social marketing and trauma and resiliency subcommittees

• Rotary International of Alliance, 2015-16

• Alliance Farmers’ Market Board of Directors 2015-16

Education:

• Bachelor of Arts with major in Communication and minor in Political Science, University of Mount Union

• Masters in Public Health with a concentration in Health Policy & Management (projected- August 2020), Kent State University

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

My advice would be to remember what the hardworking people of this community do everyday and those leaders that have built great businesses here. The foundation has been laid for you to lend a hand to build on that success. Even if you leave for a time, remember your roots, for they are rich with hard work and dedication.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

My goal in life has always been to help people. That has manifested in many ways in my life from community service to my career in marketing and my future career in public health. A community is only good because of the strength of its people. Coretta Scott King said it better, but my sentiment still rings true.

Nominated by: Amy Ascani

Nominator says: “Chris has an infectious, positive and enthusiastic attitude and is always willing to give more than 100%.”

Nominated by: Tracy Brewer

Nominator says: “Chris has a fearless spirit and is not afraid to stand up for everything he believes in and supports.”