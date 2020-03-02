Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #7

I’ve made this recipe many times, and it comes out different almost every single time.

The key is making sure the butter is properly cooled.

I always forget that the butter needs melted and cooled before adding it. I tend to want to rush and add the butter before it’s cooled to the right temperature. This time, I melted the butter and put it in the freezer for 3 minutes.

That was not long enough. I should have been patient. If I let it cool for 5 minutes instead, it would have been much better. The butter temperature translates to how far the cookies will spread and how dry they will be. These cookies spread too far, resulting in a less chewy consistency.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup (5 oz.) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup packed (3.5 oz.) light brown sugar

1/4 cup (1.75 oz.) granulated sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup (6 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk flour, baking soda and salt together in bowl.

2. Whisk brown sugar and granulated sugar together in medium bowl. Whisk in melted butter until combined. Whisk in egg and vanilla until smooth. Gently stir in flour mixture with rubber spatula until soft dough forms. Fold in chocolate chips.

3. Working with 2 tablespoons dough at a time, roll into balls and space them 2 inches apart on prepared sheet.

4. Bake cookies until edges are set but centers are still soft and puffy, about 14 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Let cookies cool slightly on sheet. Serve warm or at room temperature. (Cookies can be stored at room temperature for up to 3 days.)

Makes 12 cookies

Source: America’s Test Kitchen The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook