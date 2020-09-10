Check out these Netflix originals coming in September

content courtesy media.netflix.com

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Film // release date: September 4

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, “I’m thinking of ending things” is directed and written by Academy Award-winner Charlie Kaufman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). Inspired by Iain Reid’s bestselling namesake novel.

“Away”

Series // release date: September 4

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the Netflix series “Away” is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. “Away” shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind. The series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, Andrew Hinderaker, Jeni Mulein and Michelle Lee.

“Julie and the Phantoms”

Series // release date: September 10

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical,” “Descendants”) and choreographer Paul Becker (“Descendants,” “Mirror Mirror”) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams and discovering the power of your own voice. Dan Cross and David Hoge (“The Thundermans,” “Pair of Kings”) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment. Based on the original Brazilian series “Julie e os Fantasmas” written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.

“Family Business”

Season 2 // release date: September 11

Joseph, 35, can think of a million businesses he could launch … even if he still works as a kosher butcher in his father’s shop (Gérard Damon). When he hears that weed is about to be legalized “for sure,” he has an epiphany. His killer plan is to turn the family butcher shop into a “potcher” shop, with the help of his family and friends …