Check out these Netflix originals coming in January

“Pieces of a Woman”

Film // release date: January 7

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (“White God,” winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, “Pieces of a Woman” is a deeply personal, searing and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

“Azizler”

Film // release date: January 8

“Azizler” depicts the story of Aziz, going through an existential crisis after longing for his youth, he is not happy with his work nor his private life, which is also hijacked by his sister and her family who have been living with him for some time now. His relationship with his girlfriend after four years is also not in the best place, and he feels the desire to end that, too. He wants his long-gone freedom back, and when he least expects it, he soon will come across a chance to rescue himself from the black hole he’s trapped in. However, he realizes this turns him into a pathological liar to a point there’s no turning back.

“The White Tiger”

Film // release date: January 22

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing—a servant—so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

“50M2”

Series // release date: January 27

Getting a second chance is easy, but making use of it is more difficult than one thinks. Gölge is doing the dirty work of Servet Nadir, whom he is raised by. He, who does not remember anything about his childhood, pursues the photograph that ties him to his past. Gölge, escaping with the secrets of Servet Nadir, takes refuge in a 50-square-meter tailor shop in a neighborhood named Güzelce. The inhabitants of the neighborhood believe that he is Adem, son of Adil, the tailor who has just recently died. No matter how challenging the neighborhood is, Gölge will change the neighborhood and the neighborhood will change Gölge.