Check out these Netflix originals coming in February

—content courtesy media.netflix.com

“Red Dot”

Film // release date: February 11

“Red Dot” is a Swedish action thriller set in the Swedish mountains and follows David and Nadja, a couple in their late 20s, who’ve been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the magnificent expanses in the north of Sweden for a ski hike. But after what started as a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are quickly forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness. Totally isolated in the mountains, they are now being pursued by reckless shooters. Meanwhile, during this sadistic hunt, the couple’s past also comes back to haunt them.

“Hate by Dani Rovira”

Film // release date: February 12

On the stage of the Soho Caixabank Theatre in Malaga, the actor Dani Rovira offers his most sincere, delirious and non-filtered vision of the human being in these current times. If your laughter is primitive, you’re a vegan, you have a dog or a cat, you frequently visit Instagram, you’re doing remodelings, you’re a mother or Antonio Banderas himself, if you use dating apps, you’re just quick-tempered, etc., get ready: There’s hate for everyone. Oh! And don’t be offended!

“I Care A Lot”

Film // release date: February 19

“I Care A Lot” follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for exploiting the law to her financial benefit. After discovering her seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest) harbors dangerous secrets, Marla and her partner (Eiza González) come to find they have unknowingly triggered a battle with a ruthless adversary (Peter Dinklage).

“Call Me Crazy”

Film // release date: February 26

“Call Me Crazy” is a film directed by Dani de la Orden (“Élite”). After a magical one-night stand with cryptic and enigmatic Carla (Susana Abaitua), Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) decides to admit himself at the mental institution where Carla resides in order to see her again, but soon he will discover that checking himself out will not be as easy as he thought.