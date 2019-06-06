Chase Senk | Twenty Under 40!

33, Associate Professor and Attorney at Law, Walsh University-DeVille School of Business

Education:

• John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, 2003

• Walsh University, Bachelor of Arts, 2007

• University of Akron School of Law, Juris Doctor degree, 2010

• University of Akron College of Business Administration, MBA, 2010

In the community:

• Parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church of Hudson

• Former president of the Lake Forest Estates Homeowners Association

• Assistant coach of his son’s basketball team last season

• Head coach of his son’s baseball team the last three seasons

• Took students from Walsh to the New York Stock Exchange to be on the floor for the closing bell twice

Accomplishments:

• Tenured professor at Walsh University

• Attorney at Law in Ohio since November 2010

• Arranged internships for students with local organizations

• Coached a team of Walsh University students to participate in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) competition for three years

• Member on the DSoB Dean Search Committee and the Walsh University Presidential Search Committee

• Advisor to the Student Managed Investment Portfolio

• Spearheaded the task of resurrecting the finance major at the DSoB in 2014

• Member of Walsh U Investment and Finance Committees to the Walsh board of directors

• CFA Investment Research Challenge Advisor

• Led teams from Walsh to develop articulation agreements which brought 3+3 BA/JD opportunities and a 4+1 BA/Master’s in Finance to campus for students.

Nominated by: Bryce Patrick, Andrew Lawton, Jillian Perini, Joshua McGrath, Nicholas Perini, Stacy Hilterbrand, Dr. Raj G. Javalgi

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Before I started college, my dad told me, “4 for 40.” In other words, what I do over the next four years will set me up for the next 40, so be smart and make good decisions. A few of my mentors along the way have given me bits of advice that basically amounted to this, “If you don’t enjoy what you do for a living, you’ll spend half of your life unhappy. Find a passion and make it a career.”

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

Just about every important thing in my life for the last 15 years has come from Stark County. I attended Walsh University for my undergraduate work, where I received an excellent education and got the chance to play football. I met my beautiful wife, Kristen, at Walsh, and we now have two beautiful children. And following graduate school and the bar exam, my career started right back here at Walsh. I couldn’t be happier in my life, and it’s thanks to what Stark County has given me.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

• I am a huge Pearl Jam fan. My wife and I have seen them about a dozen times in eight different cities.

• During graduate school, I along with 20 other students from the University of Akron, got to spend an entire day with Warren Buffett at the Berkshire Hathaway headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and then he took all of us out to his favorite steakhouse.

• I might be the only person in America that is not on social media. While I have an old Facebook page, I haven’t looked at it in a decade and don’t have any other social media accounts.

• I’ve been on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the closing bell twice in the last two years.

“He always puts the career success of our students first and spends a great deal of time to ensure that they are better prepared to solve today’s complex problems. He truly is a teacher in heart and loves what he does.”

—Dr. Raj G. Javalgi