Chad Isler | Twenty Under 40!

33, Partner, CPA, 415 Group

Education:

• GlenOak High School, 2003

• Kent State University, Bachelor of Science in accounting, 2007

• University of Akron, Masters of Taxation, 2010

In the community:

• Current President of TWi (The Workshops, Inc.)

• Past board treasurer of Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties

• Board member of VANTAGE Aging

• Member of Brookside Country Club

Accomplishments:

• Promoted to partner at 415 Group in December 2018

• Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

• Masters of Taxation (MT)

• Member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

• Member of Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants OSCPA

Nominated by: Richard Craig, Michael A. Wheeler

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Ask those you respect in a position of influence how they got there and listen to their advice.

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Make yourself invaluable by controlling the things you can, and have a curious mind.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I’m inspired by the respect I have for those before me who selflessly gave their time and effort to make Stark County a better place. Professionally, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the strength and support of our community, and I feel it is my duty to pay it forward.

“Chad has been an amazing asset to both this firm (415 Group) and the Canton/Stark communities. He is a perfect example of the talent we are trying so hard to keep in this area.”

—Richard Craig