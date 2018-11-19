Canton Museum of Art | Shop Small

The Canton Museum of Art is a mecca of gift ideas for that person who’s impossible to buy for.

“The art museum is for everyone,” said Danielle Attar, marketing and events director. “It’s not some old stodgy art museum; it’s fresh and young and open for everyone.”

The museum is designed for guests of all ages and art expertise, including those who’ve never event set foot in a museum before, she said. It’s also family-friendly, with interactive activities for children and free admission on Thursdays.

The museum offers a rotating selection of exhibits, so there’s always something new to discover.

If you want to get more hands-on, its School of Art offers myriad classes and workshops, ranging from children to adults and introductory to expert skill levels.

Classes for adults and teens range in price from about $30 to more than $200. Classes for kids range from $15 to $85.

The Artisan Boutique located inside the museum offers a curated selection of unique, locally made items, including wood, leather, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, greeting cards, books and jewelry, as well as children’s books, puzzles, activity sets and wall décor. The shop also features plenty of Ohio-themed gifts such as shirts, hats, magnets and ornaments. Every item is made by an Ohio artisan, Attar said in an email.

Gifts range from $1 to $250, including more than 40 items priced at $20 or less.

The museum offers gift cards in any amount that can be put toward the purchase of a membership, class fees or boutique items.

You also can give your loved ones the gift of art year-round with a membership: An individual membership is $45 for adults, $36 for seniors, $20 for students, $30 for educators, $65 for a family and $52 for a senior family.

Memberships are good for one year, and all members receive several benefits, including free admission, guest passes and discounts at both the Artisan Boutique and School of Art classes.

More information at CantonArt.org.