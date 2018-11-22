Canton Food Tours | Shop Small

A Canton Food Tours gift certificate could be perfect that person who has everything. And likes to explore cities and discover restaurants. And eat.

Guided by company founder Barbara Abbott, who has winning energy and a bright personality, the walking tours go through downtown Canton, last about three and a half hours and include plenty of stories and anecdotes about local architecture and history. Abbott points out the birthplace of the NFL and the church William McKinley attended. Sometimes there’s an art gallery stop. Tour groups usually number six to 20 people, which gives a personal feel.

There are four restaurant visits on each food tour, a variety of foods to sample and warm welcomes from the owner, chef or other employee. A typical first stop is Bender’s Tavern, Canton’s oldest restaurant, for turtle soup and a small entree plate, usually fish.

The next stop might be George’s Lounge for a half burger and hand-cut fries, or Street Side for tacos, chips, salsa and guacamole. Depending on time and day, other restaurants might include Deli Ohio or Lucca.

At Canton Brewing Company, tourists are served an assortment of brick-oven pizzas, while Abbott shares the history of breweries in Canton and the city’s Little Chicago era. Those on tour are welcome to purchase beer, wine or cocktails at restaurants and enjoy them as they walk.

The final tour stop is Basil Asian Bistro, for an entree sample and a dessert of house-made ice cream. Yes, it’s a lot of food, so be hungry—and wear comfortable shoes!

“It’s a layered experience,” Abbott says of the tours, which are enjoyed by both locals and out-of-towners. “I always say the food is the hook, but it gives us the opportunity to showcase a lot more.”

Afternoon food tours are $58, evening tours are $63. Gift certificates, available in any amount, may be purchased at CantonFoodTours.com.