December '18 About Features Shop Small On the Cover

Canton Charge | Shop Small

Canton has the great fortune of being home to the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League team. This season will feature a new, larger scoreboard with replay capability. The organization goes out of its way to be involved in the community and offers a variety of activities geared toward children.

By Charita Goshay / November 19, 2018

Canton has the great fortune of being home to the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League team. This season will feature a new, larger scoreboard with replay capability. The organization goes out of its way to be involved in the community and offers a variety of activities geared toward children. As a result, the team not only has a loyal following of local residents, it also offers affordable family fun. Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices for the basketball lovers on your list:

Individual game tickets start at $8.

Charge Nation/Wine Membership: Plans range from $192 to $456; and include team shop discounts, exclusive team events, a summer party, access to the Lifestyles Courtside Club; priority for playoff tickets and Cleveland Cavaliers tickets and more.

Partial Membership Plans: 12-game plans, $240 and $180, premium seating ranges from $876 to $4,356; eight-game plans, $128 and $168, premium seating ranges from $608 to $3,048.

Courtside Club: Plans range from $984 to $1,896; and include membership dinner, season tip-off event, playoff priority, Charge Night in Cleveland with Cleveland Monsters Hockey; golf scramble invitation and more.

Charge Nation Gold Membership (12 games): Plans range from $192 to $4,428; includes membership dinner, lapel pin, golf scramble invitation, team shop discount, fan experience opportunities, playoff priority, future ticket exchange program and more.

To learn more, visit canton.gleague.nba.com/promos/ or call 866-444-1944.

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass