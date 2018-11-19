Canton Charge | Shop Small

Canton has the great fortune of being home to the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League team. This season will feature a new, larger scoreboard with replay capability. The organization goes out of its way to be involved in the community and offers a variety of activities geared toward children. As a result, the team not only has a loyal following of local residents, it also offers affordable family fun. Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices for the basketball lovers on your list:

Individual game tickets start at $8.

Charge Nation/Wine Membership: Plans range from $192 to $456; and include team shop discounts, exclusive team events, a summer party, access to the Lifestyles Courtside Club; priority for playoff tickets and Cleveland Cavaliers tickets and more.

Partial Membership Plans: 12-game plans, $240 and $180, premium seating ranges from $876 to $4,356; eight-game plans, $128 and $168, premium seating ranges from $608 to $3,048.

Courtside Club: Plans range from $984 to $1,896; and include membership dinner, season tip-off event, playoff priority, Charge Night in Cleveland with Cleveland Monsters Hockey; golf scramble invitation and more.

Charge Nation Gold Membership (12 games): Plans range from $192 to $4,428; includes membership dinner, lapel pin, golf scramble invitation, team shop discount, fan experience opportunities, playoff priority, future ticket exchange program and more.

To learn more, visit canton.gleague.nba.com/promos/ or call 866-444-1944.