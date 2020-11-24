Canton Calvary Mission | Give Back Guide

At Canton Calvary Mission, giving is not just for holidays; it’s a year-round event.

Housed in a former United Methodist Church, the mission at 1345 Gibbs Avenue NE, Canton, operates six days a week and serves anyone in need. The mission offers a variety of social services, including free meals, children’s nutrition and summer programs and a weekly food pantry.

On average, more than 300 people visit the mission every week. The mission also houses space for church services, which recently resumed after being suspended due to the pandemic.

There also are youth activity programs, summer nutrition programs for children 18 and younger, job fairs and Christmas giveaways.

More than a dozen area churches regularly assist the mission, which welcomes both volunteers and tax-deductible donations. In-kind donations also are accepted. Because of the pandemic and many canceled fundraising events, the mission is in need of donations more than usual. To learn more about what is needed, visit calvary.net or call 330-454-8610.