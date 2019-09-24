Canton Brewing Co. | Brew Scene

Location: 120 Third St. NW, Canton

Opened: 2015

Owner: David Beule

Known for: Canton Brewing Company is Stark County’s first craft brewery. The downtown mainstay also boasts a speakeasy and a restaurant, called Snorky’s on Third. The brewery has three core beers and dozens of seasonal beers, everything from imperial stouts to kettle sour tart ale. The restaurant is known for its hand-tossed pizzas and its scotch eggs appetizer. During the warmer months, diners can eat outside at a patio on Third Street. And in the basement of the brewery is the speakeasy, the tap room with plenty of space for parties, events and even yoga nights. The speakeasy also has its own bar and limited menu.

Popular beers: Canton Brewing Company has three beers that always are on tap: the Tuscora Pilsner (a German-style pilsner with “sweet grainy bread notes”), the Cascade Pale Ale (with citrus, grapefruit and tangerine notes) and the Carpe Noctem (a coffee porter). The rest rotate in and out.