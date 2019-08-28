Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse | Local Faves: Food & Dining

Savory entree: Pork Chop at Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse

It’s a jaw-dropping moment when the pork chop arrives at the table at Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse.

The grilled chop, which weighs around 25 ounces, is about 3 inches thick and served on an iron skillet in a puddle of savory juice that blends garlic butter and subtle Cajun seasoning. It is an accomplishment of the Bocca kitchen that the chop is consistently well-cooked, moist inside with a crispiness on top.

The tender, aromatic pork can be sliced with a steak knife, dipping each bite in the juice. It is pure pleasure.

The pork chop is a value at $18, served with your choice of side (try the truffle mac ‘n’ cheese or zucchini fries), salad or soup (try the shrimp corn bisque) and warm, fresh-baked bread.

Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse is located at 4490 Erie Avenue NW in Jackson Township. For more information, call 330-832-2162 or visit boccagrande.com.