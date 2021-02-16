Big flavors at Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge

Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge: 4.4/5 stars

Taste: 5/5 stars. All I can say is wow.

Service: 5/5 stars. Staff were friendly and quick.

Ambiance: 3/5 stars. I would love to see more decor.

Concept: 4/5 stars. We have lots of steakhouses in Stark County, but there aren’t tons of restaurants like this in Louisville and beyond.

Pricing: 5/5 stars. Super fair. Our whole meal was less than $35.

Downtown Louisville is not a place I go frequently, but the food at Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge is so good that might change.

What the interior of the steakhouse lacks in ambiance, it makes up for in big flavors.

The Scratch Mac and Cheese I ordered was so creamy and garlicky and just downright incredible that it solidly has earned a spot in the top five best macaroni and cheeses I’ve ever eaten.

The whole meal was a standout among all the food I’ve tried for restaurant reviews in the past year. As we were finishing dinner, my fiancé, Ryan—who has been along for the restaurant-review ride with me—said he wished Louisville was closer, so we could have food from Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge more often.

The steakhouse opened in September 2019 on E Main Street in downtown Louisville, just a few doors down from the popular Umbrella Alley.

All of the steaks are sourced locally and aged in-house. And if you’re not a steak person, the menu also offers house specials, such as Hawaiian short ribs and Kansas City-style smoked brisket, along with several pastas and sandwiches.

Frankly, there were so many choices that sounded appealing that I had to remind myself our meal needed to include steak. In an attempt to try as many things as possible, I ordered the steak and potato salad, with slices of well-seasoned steak, tons of fresh-cut fries and a homemade Mexi-ranch dressing that tasted like salsa.

I also got us some extra sides, including the aforementioned Scratch Mac and Cheese, which the menu describes as “slightly spicy.” I’m a wimp when it comes to hot foods, and this was the perfect level of spice for me. Honestly, I tasted more garlic than I did heat. Regardless, it was such a nice complement to the cheese-covered spiral noodles, and I wished I could have ordered it as my main meal.

We tried Scratch’s potatoes two ways: the baked sweet potato, served with butter and cinnamon sugar, and the garlic mashers. Both were good, but the garlic mashers were my favorite. They had big chunks of tender potato and, no surprise here, the perfect amount of garlic flavor.

Ryan picked the “bomb breakfast” burger, which features the restaurant’s “potato bomb”—a mix of deep-fried potato, cream cheese, onions and seasoning that’s also available as an appetizer. The half-pound patty comes loaded with the potato cake, American cheese, bacon and a fried egg. It tastes as good as it sounds.

My only gripe with the restaurant is the sparse decor, mostly because I think there’s an opportunity to make the place look rustic and warm. Instead, there are just a few wooden booths and tables opposite a long bar, but nothing that I found particularly special or memorable—completely the opposite of how I felt about our meal.

Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge is at 108 E Main St. in Louisville. The restaurant opens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations or takeout are available by calling 330-871-8063.