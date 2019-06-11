Beth Yoak | Twenty Under 40!

29, Senior Metallurgical Development Engineer, TimkenSteel Corporation

Education:

• Central Crossing High School, 2008

• Ohio State University, bachelor’s in Materials Science and Engineering, minors in professional writing and business, 2013

• Ohio State University, master’s in Materials Science and Engineering, 2014

• Walsh University, Masters of Business Administration, expected graduation 2020

In the community:

• Served as vice president of Fund Development and active member of the Junior League of Stark County

• Leads and participates with several TimkenSteel ERG’s (Employee Resource Groups), such as YPN (Young Professionals’ Network) and WIN (Women’s Integration Network) that volunteer throughout the community

• Participates in many community sports leagues including volleyball, kickball, golf and tennis

Accomplishments:

• Teams raised more than $100,000 in funds for the Junior League of Stark County

• Completed Leadership Spotlight Stark County program

• Lean White Belt and Lean6 Sigma Green Belt certified

• Started MetKnowledge, a cross-functional training program, to increase collaboration and knowledge transfer at TimkenSteel

• Won various awards in competitive horseback riding, including Reserve World Champion, National Top 20, Zone Top 5 and High Point Ohio

Nominated by: Amber Ollis

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

You must treat every situation and every role as if it is important and give it your all. Slacking off or being sloppy because you don’t like a project or particular position shows your lack of character, not your lack of interest. Learn what you can from each person you meet, but define for yourself who you want to be.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

The sense of community and camaraderie. I work and volunteer with some awesome people that have really made Stark County feel like home. And there is no traffic compared to where I grew up. That’s pretty sweet.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I was raised to help others in any capacity that you can. There are some pretty fantastic people in our community that just need an extra hand, and as long as I am able, I want to be there to give it to them. Plus, I volunteer with some amazing women that are truly inspiring and a joy to be around.

“Beth is easily one of the smartest people I know. She is a leader both at work—with YPN and the other ERGs—and outside the organization through the Junior League of Stark County. She’s a great representative of TimkenSteel and an inspiration to other women in Stark County who may want to pursue careers in metallurgy and manufacturing.”

—Amber Ollis