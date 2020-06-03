Benjamin H. Childers | Twenty Under 40!

BENJAMIN H. CHILDERS

31, Engagement Director, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Professional Achievements:

• Published in Strategic Finance Magazine

• CPA of the Week, OSCPA

• YP of the Week, yStark!

• Board of Regents Member, ICMA

• Student of the Month, Legal Honor Society

• Certified Management Accountant

• Certified Public Accountant

• Licensed attorney in Ohio

• Legal Honor Society member (PDP), AICPA, OSBA, IMA

• Lecturer, Ohio Society of CPAs

Personal Achievements:

• 2019 thru-hike, Appalachian Trail

• Undefeated MMA fighter

• Marathon finisher

• Triathlon finisher

• Ultra marathon finisher

• Certified Blockchain Expert

• Leadership Stark County Spotlight Graduate

• Leadership Stark County Spotlight Class speaker

Community Involvement:

• Financial Stability Impact Council Member (United Way)

• Volunteer, Habitat for Humanity

• Volunteer, Stark County Food Pantry

• Volunteer, Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

• Former board member, Alliance Rotary

• Club member, Toastmasters

• Former member, North Canton Jaycees

• Volunteer, Brooke McMahan Memorial Invitational

• Volunteer, Akron Law Cares

• Volunteer, Expungement Clinic

Education:

• B.B.A., Finance, Ohio University

• B.B.A., Economics, Ohio University

• Master of Science in Forensic Accounting, New England College

• Juris Doctorate, University of Akron

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

“It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”

What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?

Being a CAST Engagement Director at CLA brings varying complexities based on clients, projects and locations. Our engagements can include helping assess and prepare a company for an IPO, filling an interim controller or CFO position, helping to implement new accounting standards, etc. I leverage the group of professionals we have in the firm to overcome these challenges. Our Northeast Ohio CAST group is composed of professionals that have vast experience and knowledge.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

I completed a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail (2,200 miles) alongside my friend Terry Snyder in 2019. I have a 4-0 MMA record with two wins via KO/TKO and two wins via submission. In the normal year, I read more than 100 books. My older sister is a Professor with a PhD in Economics from the University of Kansas.

Nominated by: Ken Douglas

Nominator says: “Ben is very involved professionally and has achieved much for his age. His diversity of professional certifications and memberships makes him unique and highly valuable.”