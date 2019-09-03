Beech Creek Gardens | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Outdoor fun & learning for the whole family: Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

Ever have a butterfly land on your head? At Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, it’s entirely possible.

The nature center at 11929 Beech Street in Washington Township features flower and vegetable gardens and small wildlife exhibits, but its centerpiece is the Butterfly House, its sanctuary for monarch butterflies. Every year, millions of North American monarchs make a miraculous 3,000-mile journey from the United States and Canada to southern California and Mexico.

Volunteers and staffers are on hand to share information about the butterflies’ development process. Visitors also are welcome to “feed” them.

Beech Creek also offers educations programs, workshops, group tours, an astronomy club, school field trips and summer camps.

The gardens are a popular venue for outdoor weddings and other social events. Individual, student and family memberships also are available.

For more information, call 330-829-7050 or visit beechcreekgardens.org.