Basic Car Knowledge | School of Life

Today’s vehicles are complicated; like computers on wheels. Far beyond the reach of most backyard mechanics, they require precision equipment and technical expertise.

But some things haven’t changed.

These days, instructions on automobile basics, from how to change a tire, to jumping a car battery, to refilling wiper fluid can easily be found online.

In fact, many tire retailers offer step-by-step videos on how to change a flat tire—even if you don’t have a jack.

Some auto parts retailers offer free battery recharging or installation of new batteries or wiper fluid (with purchase).

The latest generation in battery-jumping devices is a self-contained unit that doesn’t require a second

vehicle.

Battery-jumper chargers range from $40 to $150. They make a good addition to automotive emergency kits.

Ladies, Start Your Engines is an automotive repair class designed for women that offers online courses, podcasts and on-site instruction at your own facility.

The classes are taught by automotive expert Lori Johnson, a certified mechanic and former editor of Chilton’s Magazine.

Ladies, Start Your Engines gives women the tools to communicate with mechanics and to understand technical jargon.

Classes include:

• How to change a tire

• How to check fluids and add, if necessary

• The basic understanding of how an engine works

• The basic knowledge of the braking system i.e. rotors, pads, drums, shoes, calipers

• Battery maintenance

• How to check belts

• Fuses

• How to replace wiper blades

To learn more, visit ladiesstartyourengines.com.