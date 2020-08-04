Basic Baking | School of Life

Being out on your own is fun. But what about when you’re invited to a party and you’re asked to bring a homemade dessert and you have no idea how to do that? Instead of calling dear old mom, why not learn how to bake by yourself?

According to BakeWithShivesh.com, there are 10 tips every beginner baker should know.

1. Stick to the recipes.

Don’t try to be a baker extraordinaire your first go-round. Shivesh Bhatia, the baker behind BakeWithShivesh.com, states that recipes are tried and tested before written in a book or on a website. Dessert recipes are easy to follow. You just need to follow them exactly as written.

2. Set up ingredients before you start.

Having all of the ingredients measured out properly and ready to go before mixing helps so that you won’t be in panic mode while baking. It helps make the process go more smoothly.

3. Invest in the right equipment.

If a recipe calls for you to use a silicone spatula, you should be using a silicone spatula so you get every last bit of batter out of the bowl. Things such as this make a huge difference when baking. Use the right tools, and you’ll see a huge difference.

4. Room temperature is important.

If a recipe calls for an ingredient at room temperature, this is important because the temperature can change the consistency of an ingredient. Mixing room temperature butter with sugar can make a cake fluffy.

5. Invest in measuring equipment.

There’s a lot to choose from when it comes to measuring cups and scales. You can opt for plastic or metal measuring spoons and cups or special shaped ones, but you should get the ones you feel most comfortable using. When it comes to scales, you should definitely have one in the kitchen for recipes that call for ounces.

6. Make sure to have parchment paper on hand.

Using parchment paper is the best way to ensure that your cake won’t stick to the pan.

7. Use an ice cream scoop for cookies.

When baking cookies, make sure the dough is firm and cold. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop the dough in balls onto the baking tray. This will ensure that your cookies will be the same size, and it will keep your hands clean.

8. Always sift dry ingredients.

Even if the recipe doesn’t call for it, dry ingredients such as flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, etc. always should be sifted. Sifting allows the ingredients to get lighter, and it allows the involvement of air. This makes them easier to mix into the batter or dough. Sifting also ensures that all dry ingredients have formed a uniform mixture before mixing with the wet ingredients.

9. Take out sticky ingredients from measuring cups.

If you’re using honey or peanut butter for a recipe, make sure to spray or oil the measuring cup first so the sticky ingredient will come out easily. Use a silicone spatula to make sure you get every last bit out of the measuring cup.

10. Don,t give up.

Mistakes you make while baking will only make you a better baker. Just stick with it, and you’ll learn as you go.