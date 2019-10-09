Award-winning care at Aultman Cancer Center

Nobody ever wants to hear the dreaded words, “You have cancer.” But it’s not a life sentence. At Aultman Cancer Center, physicians are there to help you every step of the way.

As Tina Biasella, MSN, RN, NE-BC and vice president of Cancer Services for Aultman Hospital says, “Our goal is to make this time between diagnosis and treatment as seamless as possible because we know that patients and their families can experience a lot of stress as they face uncertainty about next steps.”

Each year, Aultman diagnoses about 1,500 new cancer cases and provides care for more than 4,000 patients. Aultman Cancer Center is equipped to serve patients who have any type of cancer.

At Aultman Cancer Center, the physicians know that each individual and each case is unique. The cancer care team is committed to making sure every patient understands and is involved in all decisions about treatment.

Aultman Cancer Center provides a full range of comprehensive cancer services that encompass the entire cancer journey—from diagnosis to survivorship. It has a team of board-certified physicians who specialize in all aspects of cancer care, including surgical, medical, radiation and interventional oncology.

Aultman’s cancer program offers patients numerous opportunities to receive the support they need to have the best possible experience. All patients have access to these services—including nurse navigators—to help guide them through the complexities of care, social workers, dietitians, therapy services, fitness and yoga classes, support groups, financial counseling and assistance, survivorship programs, palliative care, hospice and grief support.

In addition, the Shoppes Boutique at Aultman Hospital offers cancer care items and services for appearance-related treatments and side effects. The Shoppes Boutique offers private consultations and a certified mastectomy fitter to help patients regain a piece of their personal identity.

Aultman also offers expert breast cancer care and surgery. It employs 3D digital mammography, which is an advanced technology that provides a faster exam, improved patient comfort and a 41 percent increase in detection of invasive breast cancers.

“Our breast cancer surgeon completed a Society of Surgical Oncology Breast Oncology Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. During her fellowship, she gained expertise in several advanced breast surgery techniques, including nipple-sparing mastectomies with hidden scars for optimal post-surgical appearance and sensory feedback,” Biasella said.

Aultman also offers physician specialists in surgical oncology and gynecologic oncology. Advanced surgical oncology offerings include treatment for pancreatic and liver cancers, sarcomas (connective and soft tissue cancers), other complex gastrointestinal cancers and melanoma. Gynecologist oncologists also complete an advanced fellowship specializing in the treatment of cancer in the female reproductive system.

The Aultman Cancer Center provides ample preventative services—from the many community events where it offers free screenings to the low-dose CT scans and tobacco cessation services it offers to help smokers quit and remain healthy. Every year, Aultman holds several free cancer screening events.

When choosing a cancer care center, you want the best, and you get that at Aultman. Aultman has multiple locations throughout Stark County for radiation and infusion services. To further enhance its reach of care, plans are underway to construct a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center at the Canton campus. The Timken Family Cancer Center will further improve the patient experience and advance clinical care.

Aultman’s Cancer Center has won myriad awards for excellence in cancer treatment. Most recently, the community voted Aultman the Best Hospital, as well as best Cancer Center, in The Canton Repository’s Best of the Best competition.

Aultman also won the following awards: Commission on Cancer’s Accreditation with Gold Commendation and Outstanding Achievement Award, the American College of Radiology’s Breast Imaging Center of Excellence Award, accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, American College of Radiation Oncology designation and U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospital recognition, ranking Aultman among some of the best hospitals in the nation.

Patients and families should know that their cancer care needs can be met with the most state-of-the-art treatments provided in a compassionate manner close to home at the Aultman Cancer Center. Aultman’s comprehensive cancer services have been providing this care to the community for many years.