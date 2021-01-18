January '21 About Features About Food & Dining

Avenue Wine Shop

Looking for fine wine? Look no further than Avenue Wine Shop in Canton. The shop offers all kinds of wine, specialty beers, premium cigars and wine and beer making supplies. Grab a bottle of red for yourself and some white for a friend.

By About Staff / January 18, 2021

Looking for fine wine? Look no further than Avenue Wine Shop in Canton. The shop offers all kinds of wine, specialty beers, premium cigars and wine and beer making supplies. Grab a bottle of red for yourself and some white for a friend. Find Avenue Wine Shop on Facebook

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass