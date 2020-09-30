Aultman Hospital local leader in breast cancer care

Aultman Hospital is the leader in cancer care locally.

“Aultman is the leader when it comes to not only cancer care, but also breast cancer care. We see and treat the largest number of breast cancer patients here in our area. We have the most comprehensive services when it comes to patients needing care for breast cancer right here at Aultman Hospital,” said Tina Biasella, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Vice President of Cancer Services at Aultman Hospital.

Last year alone, Aultman diagnosed and treated nearly 300 patients for breast cancer.

“Services that we provide here are services that you would need to go north for,” Biasella said.

Aultman is a regional leader in cancer care, with most all of its cancer surgeries performed on-site. Statistics show that few patients travel to tertiary centers because Aultman offers a full range of surgical procedures.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary team, made up of plastic surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, clinical trials nurses and patient navigators, meets weekly to review cases to determine the best treatment for each individual based on all of the clinical information.

The Breast Care Center at Aultman offers a full range of screening and diagnostic services including 3D mammography, high-resolution ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy, ultrasound core biopsy and breast MRI. The images obtained from the exams help to screen and diagnose diseases and cancers of the breast.

Aultman’s Breast Care Center is the first Stark County facility to have earned the “Center of Excellence” designation from the American College of Radiology and is fully accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. This means that the center exceeds all standards of quality breast care.

Aultman Breast Surgery provides breast surgery services for breast cancer and benign breast conditions. Sabrina Shilad, M.D., and her team of experienced cancer professionals guide breast cancer patients into the multidisciplinary cancer team with compassion and knowledge.

“Our mission is to provide the most up-to-date surgical procedures in a caring and supportive environment, treating everyone as we would want to be treated and emphasizing education and shared decision making,” says an article on Aultman’s site regarding breast surgery.

Aultman’s is the only practice to offer oncoplastic reduction lumpectomies, nipple sparing mastectomy with hidden scars and axillary reverse mapping in the five-county area.

Other common procedures at Aultman Breast Surgery include evaluation of breast lumps and abnormal mammograms, surgical breast biopsy, lumpectomy, mastectomy, treatment of lactiferous duct fistulas, breast cancer risk assessment, surveillance monitoring for women at high-risk for breast cancer and second opinion for breast surgery.

Leading the team at Aultman Breast Surgery is Dr. Shilad, who has been on Aultman’s staff since 2010. She is the only fellowship-trained breast surgeon in the area, training at the Cleveland Clinic in the Breast Surgery Program sponsored by the Society of Surgical Oncology. She is also board certified in surgery and is a fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

“There was a big need in the community (for a fellowship-trained breast surgeon),” Shilad said. “Women with breast cancer, they need specialized, focused care. Breast cancer is always changing, and you need to have someone who is really focusing on it, so that the women—and even sometimes the men—get the best treatment available.”

The best treatment is exactly what Aultman offers. Dr. Shilad, along with Steven M. Kelly, M.D., and Joseph A. Saadey, M.D., F.A.C.S., provide breast cancer patients with the utmost care, while using advanced techniques. They’re the ones you want taking care of you if you’re diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The breast center has a radiologist that’s there, so I’m able to review the images with the radiologist for all of our cancer patients. That allows our patients who have breast cancer to get a very thorough review of everything to make sure that nothing is missed,” Dr. Shilad said. “The radiologists are all fellowship-trained. They’re wonderful, caring, compassionate physicians, and the team up there is wonderful.”

Another integral part of the team at Aultman for breast cancer patients is the nurse navigators. During this time, individuals along with their families and caregivers who are experiencing cancer diagnoses have complex needs, and navigators Erin Meek, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN; Suzanne LaBuda BSN, RN; Kimberly Hoerger, BSN, RN, OCN; and Charity Velazquez, BSN, RN address these needs by supporting individuals through diagnosis and into treatment. These nurse navigators have specialized knowledge and training in cancer and work closely with a collaborative multidisciplinary team to promote an individualized, compassionate and efficient experience at Aultman Health Foundation.

Their services include the following:

• Educating the patient/family on diagnosis and treatment.

• Informing the patient on what to expect prior to, during and after treatment.

• Identifying and addressing barriers to timely diagnosis and treatment.

• Assisting in making referrals and appointments.

• Identifying and facilitating resources to support the patient and family.

• Providing emotional support for patients and their loved ones.

Nobody wants to get a breast cancer diagnosis, but at Aultman, they make the whole process that much easier. They’re there every step of the way, providing compassionate care.

“Everyone cares so much about all of our patients,” Shilad said.