Artsy Couples | Fun Dates in Stark County

Stark County has a great arts scene. It’s even better when you experience it with your favorite person. Here’s a few ideas for an artsy night out:

Downtown Canton Arts District

You’d be hard pressed to find another Stark County neighborhood where you can find local art, live music and seriously good eats nearly every night.

Grab a cup of coffee or a craft beer to-go in a DORA-approved cup. Then stroll hand-in-hand while you take in downtown’s public art, including some finished pieces from The Eleven series commemorating the greatest moments in football history.

Head indoors to see more local art at the more than 30 galleries, studios and specialty shops. Or check out great live performances at one of the venues in the Canton Music Block along Cleveland Avenue.

Studio Arts and Glass

Tour Studio Arts and Glass to get a behind-the-scenes look at the art of stained glass. Then, pick out a piece crafted by the staff at this gorgeous gallery to enhance your own home.

Classes at the Canton Museum of Art

Try your hand at a new medium or perfect your existing artistic skills with a class at the art school at the Canton Museum of Art.

Classes are available for all skill levels, budgets and schedules and cross a range of interests, from watercolor to ceramics to photography.

Take a one-day workshop for a fun day out or commit to weekly date nights with ongoing classes.

For more information and an upcoming class schedule, see cantonart.org.

The Massillon Museum

Immerse yourself in local history and art with a trip to the Massillon Museum.

The main gallery and photo gallery offer rotating curated exhibits, so every trip is a chance to see something new. You also can check out the permanent exhibits, including the Paul Brown football gallery and the hand-carved Immel Circus.