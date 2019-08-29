September '19 About Features Local Faves On the Cover

Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

Arrowhead Vintage & Homemade Goods is easily one of downtown Canton’s coolest shops. The shop carries everything from original paintings to crocheted hats to vintage toys to custom T-shirts. With its unique, quirky inventory, every trip is a new experience.

By Jessica Holbrook / August 29, 2019

Cute & quirky accessory: Enamel pins at Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods

And if you’re a collector of enamel pins, it’s a must-visit.

Arrowhead’s pin selection is always updating—the shop often posts new acquisitions on social media, including @arrowheadcanton on Instagram. Current and past selections include glittery Ohio pennants, a “Pixie Corn” unicorn, a “Sacred Heart of Lebowski,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg, cats, cans of La Croix and takes on classic horror monsters.

If you’re not a collector yet, Arrowhead can get you started. Stick pins on jackets, hats, lapels and bags. Add them to boring bulletin boards. Or make a pinboard display to show off your favorites.

Arrowhead is at 534 Cleveland Avenue NW in the downtown Canton Arts District. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, see arrowheadcanton.com.

