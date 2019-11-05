November '19 About Features

Apple Pie | Thanksgiving Pie Showdown

By Todd Porter / November 5, 2019

RECIPE
Ingredients:
3/4 to 1 cup of sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg
6 to 7 cups of sliced, pared apples (We used Granny Smith apples.)
1 1/2 tbsp. butter
Note: We chose to make this pie with crumb topping.
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup flour

Directions:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Mix sugar and cinnamon. Mix lightly through apples. Heap up in a pastry-lined, large 9-inch pie pan. Dot with butter.
3. Cover the edge with strip of aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning. 
4. Bake 50 to 60 minutes.

Recipe from the 1962 Betty Crocker New Picture Cook Book.

