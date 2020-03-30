Animal rescue groups

Perhaps the most satisfying words that can be said about a new pet is, “It’s a rescue.”

Renewing a life in the canine or feline world is a project well worth undertaking.

Both the families who adopt such pets and their new best friends almost always emerge better from the experience.

There are several places in Stark County—public animal shelters and private rescue adoption enterprises—that pet seekers can look for unconditional love. Among them are the following.

Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden Division

The shelter for the division, commonly called the “dog pound,” is at 1801 Mahoning Road NE, Canton, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. People looking to adopt one of the animals sheltered there can call 330-451-2343.

According to the website for the Dog Warden Division, dogs not listed on hold can be viewed by the public and be adopted. Adoption cost per dog is $99 (puppies less than 6 months of age are $150), which includes shots, testing, microchipping and spay/neuter.

“We tell visitors to please ask to see a dog out of their pen,” the website notes. “A quick glance at them in their pens is not a fair way to judge them, (and) you might be missing out on a wonderful dog.”

Stark County Humane Society

Visitors also are welcome at the shelter for the Stark County Humane Society at 5100 Peach Street, Louisville, which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 330-453-5529 or email info@starkhumane.org.

Spayed/neutered dogs which are tested, vaccinated and microchipped can be adopted for a fee ranging from $50 to $90, depending upon the age, according to the Humane Society website.

“The Stark County Humane Society has many wonderful dogs and puppies waiting for a loving home,” the website says.

Lost and Found Pets

An online source for finding dogs and cats that are lost occupies a page on Facebook.

Lost and Found Pets in Stark County is dedicated to serving as a forum for pet owners within 10 miles of Stark County. Photos of dogs, for example, that are lost or found can be posted on the page so they can be returned to their rightful families.

It’s a friendly forum. One of the posted rules mandates there be “no drama, bashing, arguing or negativity of any kind.”