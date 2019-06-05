Andrea Lee | Twenty Under 40!

30, Health and Wellness Director, Alliance Family YMCA

Education:

• Alliance High School, 2007

• Chatham University, 2009

• Stark State College of Technology, Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, 2015

In the community:

• Member of the Friends of the Park, the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Committee and the National Association of Professional Women

• Chair for Christmas in The Park (city’s annual Christmas event)

• Organizer for Turkey Trot for Toys in Alliance, which raises money to sponsor local families for Christmas

Accomplishments:

• Certified personal trainer

• Previously worked for the city of Alliance as the Keep Alliance Beautiful coordinator

• Accepted into the National Association of Professional Women

• Received the Soaring Aviator Award in 2015

• Awarded the 2018 YMCA Professional Network “Extra Mile Award”

• Chosen by the YMCA of Central Stark County to represent the affiliate in London this August as the YMCA celebrates 175 years since its inception with a global conference

• Constantly developing new classes and programs for the Y to offer to involve more of the community in general wellness

Nominated by: Julie Jakmides Mack, Nicole McIlvain

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I grew up here and am raising my family here. I want them to have the same opportunities and good memories here as I do looking back.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t make yourself small so others feel more comfortable.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

Goals/plans/aspirations: Executive Director for a YMCA. Grow the local race I organize to impact more families at Christmas. Grow my sports nonprofit to provide a sizable scholarship for a local student. Obtain yearly funding for the EmpowHER program at the YMCA to help develop young women into confident strong community leaders.

“Andrea is a positive force who has made an incredible impact on the City of Alliance and the larger Stark County community in a short time.”

—Julie Jakmides Mack