June '19 About Features Twenty Under 40! 2019 Class

Andrea Lee | Twenty Under 40!

30, Health and Wellness Director, Alliance Family YMCA

By About Staff / June 5, 2019

30, Health and Wellness Director, Alliance Family YMCA

Education:
• Alliance High School, 2007
• Chatham University, 2009
• Stark State College of Technology, Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, 2015

In the community:
• Member of the Friends of the Park, the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Committee and the National Association of Professional Women
• Chair for Christmas in The Park (city’s annual Christmas event)
• Organizer for Turkey Trot for Toys in Alliance, which raises money to sponsor local families for Christmas

Accomplishments:
• Certified personal trainer
• Previously worked for the city of Alliance as the Keep Alliance Beautiful coordinator
• Accepted into the National Association of Professional Women
• Received the Soaring Aviator Award in 2015
• Awarded the 2018 YMCA Professional Network “Extra Mile Award”
• Chosen by the YMCA of Central Stark County to represent the affiliate in London this August as the YMCA celebrates 175 years since its inception with a global conference
• Constantly developing new classes and programs for the Y to offer to involve more of the community in general wellness

Nominated by: Julie Jakmides Mack, Nicole McIlvain

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?
I grew up here and am raising my family here. I want them to have the same opportunities and good memories here as I do looking back.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?
Don’t make yourself small so others feel more comfortable.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?
Goals/plans/aspirations: Executive Director for a YMCA. Grow the local race I organize to impact more families at Christmas. Grow my sports nonprofit to provide a sizable scholarship for a local student. Obtain yearly funding for the EmpowHER program at the YMCA to help develop young women into confident strong community leaders.

“Andrea is a positive force who has made an incredible impact on the City of Alliance and the larger Stark County community in a short time.”
—Julie Jakmides Mack

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass