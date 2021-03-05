Allison Rowe | Books of my Life

Allison Rowe is the marketing coordinator for Visit Canton. You probably have read one of her blogs on VisitCanton.com. She enjoys shopping, going to Zumba at the Y, spending time with friends and family, going to concerts, exploring museums and watching football. Allison is a Stark County native and is excited to soon work, play and live in Canton, with her soon-to-be-husband, Andy Gromofsky, whom she met at Walsh University.

What is the last book you read?

“The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman (208 pages, 1992). My friend got me this book right after I got engaged, and it truly has been a wonderful affirmation that my fiancé and I are perfect partners for each other!

What is the last book that made you cry?

I’m usually not a huge Nicholas Sparks fan, but “The Choice,” (307 pages, 2007) made me ball my eyes out. I’ve had the book on my shelf for years, have seen the movie version, read it again and still made me cry.

What is next up on your reading list?

I have way too many books on my list, but I am super excited for the next three! A few of my girlfriends have a book exchange for Christmas and have a book club discussion with our books. “The History of Love” by Nicole Krauss (274 pages, 2005) is first on our list for the year. I have heard amazing things about Matthew McConaughey’s memoir “Greenlights” (315 pages, 2020). And who doesn’t love a little “Alright, Alright, Alright” in their lives? Lastly, I want to read “All The Way: My Life in Four Quarters” by Joe Namath (201 pages, 2019), to fill my void of football in my life.

What is the book you always come back to?

“Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom (226 pages, 1997). I have read this book so many times. I think the first time I read this was when I was in middle school. And even if you just take it off the shelf and read a few pages at a time, it just really puts life into perspective.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

We are so lucky to have so many amazing libraries in Stark County! I’m a sucker for checking out the movie section to see what new releases they have in first. But when looking for books, I of course love historical fiction and sports autobiographies. Something about the dedication and determination that athletes have makes for a quick, inspirational read for me!

What book got you interested in your career?

Truly, the “American Girl” books really were the first experience that piqued my interest in history that would eventually lead to me to where I am today. When I was a child, I loved to read these books because they really painted the picture of what life was like during the time for the girl being featured in the book. Molly, who lived during World War II, and Felicity, who lived during the Revolutionary War, were my absolute favorite characters, and I wanted to learn more about the time period. From that point on, I knew I wanted to study and learn more about the time periods and drag my family around to experience it first-hand at museums. I now have the coolest job because I get to be involved with all of our arts, history and cultural attractions, and I love learning (and sharing) about all of the Canton history fun facts!

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love” by Mary Calvi (345 pages, 2019). Not only is George Washington one of my favorite presidents, but this very well written historical fiction about the romance between George and his first love, Mary, will spark the interest of not just those who are history buffs. The thing that impresses me the most about the book is that the author used tons of primary resources, including personal journals and hundreds of letters to write this book.

What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

I know many people would not consider this a true classic, but the “Harry Potter” series. I’ve never read any of the books or seen any of the movies. It just has never been something that interested me, but I know so many people love the books, characters and movies.