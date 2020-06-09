Alivia Hershberger | Twenty Under 40!

ALIVIA HERSHRBERGER

35, Founder, Simply Give

Professional Achievements:

• Founded Simply Give in 2015, making it a 501c3 nonprofit in 2016

• Organized and hosted more than 30 events to give back to Stark County

• Created and held the annual Mardi Bra event since 2015

• Created and held the annual Women of Strength Cancer Outreach since 2015

• 2019 YWCA Women’s Hall of Fame inductee

• 2015 AultCare 30 Honoree

Personal Achievements:

• Added Little Givers Club to Simply Give organization

• Asked to be on Leadership Stark County Spotlight Panel for three years

• Speaker for United Way Wooster’s retreat

• Speaker to several local youth and women’s events sharing about giving initiatives and random acts of kindness

• Speaker to Young Girls to Young Women Mentoring Academy

Community Involvement:

• Partnered with or donated to the following businesses: Domestic Violence Project Inc., YWCA Canton, Compassion Delivered, Be A Better Me Foundation, Aultman Cancer Center, Mercy Cancer Center, Akron Children’s Hospital, Pathway Caring For Children, Lighthouse Ministries, Cooper Cancer Center, Aunt Suzie’s Cancer Center, Tri-County Cancer Center, Gabriel Cancer Center, Not Just October and many more.

Education:

• Heritage Christian High School

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Being a mom of four kids is what inspires me to better our community. I know I can’t change the entire world, but I’m doing my best to impact our little part of it. I want the best possible environment for my kids to grow up in.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

When I was first starting Simply Give, I met with the owner of Chick-Fil-A, Doug Pugh, and he told me “When your heart is in something and God is in something, it will GO and it will GROW.” That has been so true with Simply Give.

List three to five things people might not know about you

1. I just started driving on the highway last year at the age of 34.

2. Local bakeries may or may not know me by name (baked goods are my weakness).

3. I was so shy growing up, I would be embarrassed to walk across a classroom or even raise my hand. Today, I’ve spoken to thousands of people, which has always been out of my comfort zone.

Nominated by: Mike Sturdivant

Nominator says: “What separates Alivia from everyone else in my opinion is her love for helping others and her desire to help make our community a better and more enriching place.”