Adventurous Partners | Fun Dates in Stark County

In the morning, meet for breakfast at First Watch in Jackson Township. If the weather is nice, follow breakfast with canoeing or kayaking along the historic Ohio Erie Way Towpath in Canal Fulton. Watercraft can be rented. Prices are based on the number of people and distance, which ranges between 3 and 11 miles.

Have a light lunch at one of Gervasi Vineyards’ three restaurants on the grounds. Follow up with a drink at Gervasi’s Still House, which houses a distillery and offers cocktails and of course, wine. If you arrive early in the day, you can enjoy a cup of decadent coffee.

Keep the adventure going by skydiving at Canton Air Sports in Lexington Township. Located near Berlin Lake, Canton Air Sports offers tandem skydives for the novice and also offers skydiving lessons for those who wish to pursue the sport. There’s a weight limit of 220 pounds, but special accommodations can be made in advance.

Cap off the date with dessert at Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor in Canton. Impress your date by ordering a Bittner, a local favorite since 1926.