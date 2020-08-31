Activities & Entertainment Staff Picks | Local Faves

Quirky New Attraction

Umbrella Alley

A travel blogger’s dream, Umbrella Alley in Louisville is bright and fun. Right off Main Street in downtown, the alley features 185 bright umbrellas strung above the small street.

This relatively new attraction is part of the process of rejuvenating Louisville, and it’s doing just that. I’ve seen so many social media posts—even one from my mom—about this bright alley. It’s definitely a great photo opportunity, whether you’re getting a shot of the umbrellas themselves or a selfie with a bright background. I had to see it for myself.

It feels like stepping into childhood, and I think we all could use that after this year. Do yourself a favor and stop by. Make a day of it and check out all the new shops and restaurants dotting Main Street and downtown Louisville. —Kelsey Davis

__________

Mixing Art and History

Massillon Museum

Pound for pound, the Massillon Museum is one of the best museums in the country.

Located downtown at 121 Lincoln Way W, MassMu, as it’s called, bills itself as the place “Where Art and History Come Together.”

Founded in 1933, the museum pays constant homage to Massillon’s history.

It offers a blend of more than 100,000 artifacts, modern and traditional art, photography and collections, much of it donated by residents, including The Immel Circus, a 100-square-foot miniature hand-carved circus featuring 2,620 pieces.

There’s also a section of the museum dedicated to the late Paul Brown. A head football coach at Massillon’s Washington High School and Ohio State University, Brown also was the first coach of the Cleveland Browns. He is credited with being an innovator in the NFL game and for breaking down racial barriers.

Earlier this year, the museum completed construction on an 18,000-square-foot addition for exhibition space.

MassMu has been designated as a “Blue Star” Museum, a collaborative of National Endowment for the Arts and the U.S. Department of Defense to provide free admission to active-duty military members. It also is an affiliate of Museums for All. Learn more at massillonmuseum.org. —Charita Goshay

__________

Live Theater

Players Guild Theatre

Located in the heart of downtown, the Players Guild Theatre has been Stark County’s premiere live-theater venue for nearly 90 years.

Located at its second site at 1001 Market Avenue N in Canton, the theater was started by Bernard and Florence Truxton, in 1932, making it one of the oldest continually operating theaters in the U.S.

The earliest productions took place in the Lincoln High School auditorium. When Frederick Preyer purchased the former Case Mansion in downtown Canton, he gave it to the Canton Art Institute with the stipulation that a coach house on the property be made available to the Players Guild for $1 a year. The new space was dedicated on February 4, 1942.

In 1970, the theater relocated to its present site as part of the Culture Center for the Arts complex.

Relying on local and regional talent, the Players Guild has produced more than 600 plays and musicals for more than 2 million audience members.

It also offers theater programs for children and welcomes volunteers. Auditions also are open to the public.

Due to the current pandemic, the theater is closed. To learn more, visit its Facebook page or playersguildtheatre.com. —Charita Goshay

__________

Hub of Creativity

The Hub Art Factory

True to its name, The Hub Art Factory is more than just an art gallery, it is a hub of creativity. The vibe begins on the sidewalk; the exterior of the brick building is covered with colorful murals that seem to constantly be evolving.

To walk in the door at 336 Sixth Street NW in Canton is to be immersed in artwork, both on display in the white-walled gallery room and in the works. Local artists Erika Katherine and Steve Ehret have studios on the main floor that visitors are welcome to peek inside. A stairway leads to more studios upstairs. Original artwork, prints and clever handmade greeting cards are available for sale.

A new art show opens on each Friday; these include group shows—such as a Valentine’s Day one themed to movie romance—and solo exhibitions, such as one by Hub director Tim Carmany of portraits done with stencils and spray paint on re-purposed windows.

Best things about The Hub is there is always something new to see. —Dan Kane